Tottenham Hotspur lining up move for Gabriel Osho

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Gabriel Osho from Luton Town.

The 25-year-old, who has made a notable impact in the Premier League with his performances for the Hatters, including two goals in 17 appearances.

He has caught Spurs’ attention. His international call-up for Nigeria’s squad adds further allure to his profile, despite missing out on his debut due to injury.

The timing is critical, with Osho’s contract at Luton set to expire soon, making him available on a free transfer in the upcoming summer window.

Spurs, under Ange Postecoglou’s management, have been proactive in strengthening their defence, having spent substantially on defensive signings like Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin.