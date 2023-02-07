Chelsea considering move for Ivan Toney

Chelsea are said to be looking at Brentford’s Ivan Toney as a potential transfer target for the summer.

With a reported value of £50 million, the Blues are seeking a strong and reliable goal-scorer. GiveMeSport reports that Graham Potter’s side are interested in signing the Englishman.

The 26-year-old is reportedly attracting attention from top Premier League clubs including Chelsea. According to reports, the Blues are in the market for a consistent goal scorer and sees the England international as a potential target. However, the club will face competition from other interested parties in securing the striker’s signature.

The Bees values Toney at £50 million and with over two years left on his contract, they hold a strong bargaining position in any transfer negotiations. Newcastle United previously showed interest in the forward but dropped their pursuit due to the steep price tag.

Toney’s impressive performance this season has not gone unnoticed, he has featured in 21 matches and has made an impact with 18 goals to his name. He’s scored 14 times and has provided 4 assists. Despite being a valuable player for the Bees, the frontman may seek a new challenge this summer, considering the interest from top English clubs.

Brentford aim for European football next season may convince Toney to stay for another year. Nevertheless, the club won’t part with him easily and will demand a fair price. Toney has made more than 100 appearances for Brentford and has been a key player for the club.