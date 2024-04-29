Real Madrid want Bernardo Silva this summer

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva.

Silva, valued at €50 million, is seen as a prime candidate to step into Luka Modric’s shoes, given his experience and skill set. The financial muscle of Madrid puts them in a strong position to pursue Silva, potentially edging out other suitors like Barcelona, who have been on the midfielder’s radar.

The Portugal international’s desire to explore options beyond the Premier League aligns with Real Madrid’s allure, making them a viable destination if he opts to leave the English champions.

While Arsenal expressed interest, City’s reluctance to sell to a domestic rival and Silva’s preference for a move abroad seem to close that door.

The 29-year-old’s impact at the Etihad evident in his trophy-laden stint, underlines his quality and why clubs like Real Madrid are eager to secure his services. The dynamics of his potential move, including the release clause and his personal aspirations, add intrigue to the upcoming transfer window.

For Arsenal, missing out on Silva reflects the competitive landscape of elite transfers and the challenges faced in securing top-tier talent. However, for Real Madrid, the pursuit of Silva represents their intent to reinforce their squad with world-class players, setting the stage for an intriguing summer transfer saga.