Barcelona interested in Federico Chiesa

Barcelona have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Italian winger Federico Chiesa, whose market value is €60 million.

According to Calciomercatoweb, the Blaugrana have expressed interest in signing Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa during the upcoming summer transfer window. In an effort to facilitate the move, the Catalan giants may offer a part-exchange deal.

Chiesa has emerged as one of their most promising players in Italian football. Although the 25-year-old suffered a long-term injury, he has bounced back and contributed significantly, scoring two goals and making four assists in 16 appearances. Although his market value has decreased to €60 million, this has not deterred top clubs, with Barca being one of them.

The La Liga giants may need to search for a new wide attacker in the summer transfer window due to the uncertain futures of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, who are being courted by other clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Liverpool. To prepare for the possible departure of either player, Barca have identified several potential replacements, including Arda Guler and Federico Chiesa, who could be a valuable addition to the team.

Chiesa is an attractive option as he is a talented winger who can play on either flank and has many years of his career ahead of him. However, the Old Lady are likely to demand a higher fee than the player’s market value of €60 million, especially since his contract runs until 2025.

This may be a challenge for Barcelona, as they cannot afford to spend on a single player, and a part-exchange deal may be the most viable option.