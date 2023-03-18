Piotr Zielinski on Newcastle linked radar?

Newcastle United have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski ahead of next season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio on Sport Witness, the Magpies are interested in recruiting the 28-year-old midfielder, who has been in excellent form for Partenopei during the current season and has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

The Poland international has been a vital player for the Serie A outfit since he joined the club in 2016, and his contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Although, Napoli have been attempting to negotiate a new deal with the midfielder.

With just over a year left on his contract, several clubs have expressed interest in the Polish playmaker, and reports suggest that Napoli may sell him in the summer if they receive a reasonable offer.

Zielinski has made over 300 appearances and scored 89 goals for Napoli. He has been a key player for the club in the current season, which sees them leading the Serie A title race with an 18-point lead over the second-placed team.

Newcastle United will face stiff competition for Zielinski’s services, and Napoli will only sell him if they receive a suitable offer.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe believes that Zielinski’s arrival would increase the squad’s depth in midfield, allowing him to rotate key players.