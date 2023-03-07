Barcelona lining up move for Naby Keita?

Barcelona are reportedly planning a summer move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

The 28-year-old midfielder is approaching the end of his contract at Anfield and is set to depart for free this summer.

The Reds invested €60m to secure Keita’s services from RB Leipzig in 2018, but the Guinea international has been unable to justify his hefty price tag at Anfield.

His career has been hampered by injuries, causing him to miss a total of 84 games for the Merseyside outfit due to various fitness problems, and he has yet to establish himself as a regular in the starting lineup.

Despite these challenges, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had initially expressed his willingness to retain Keita, given the midfielder’s importance to the squad when he is in good health.

While there have been rumours of a potential return to RB Leipzig, Mundo Deportivo has reported that Barcelona are also interested in signing him as they search for free agent options.

Liverpool are unlikely to make a new offer to keep Keita, and Barcelona may be attracted to the prospect of signing him without having to pay a transfer fee, especially given their current financial situation.

The Catalan giants are reportedly in search of a replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, with Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie among the players linked with moves away from the club.

Keita could be a cost-effective option for Barca, although Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also interested in signing him.