Newcastle United join race to sign Mason Mount?

Liverpool reportedly face fresh competition from Newcastle United for the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

The England international has been a consistent member of the Blues in recent years. He has made 23 Premier League appearances for the club in the current season, contributing three goals and providing two assists.

Although the midfielder’s contract with Chelsea runs until 2024, he may depart at the end of this season.

Newcastle United have reportedly entered the competition to sign the 24-year-old for the upcoming season, joining other top clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus in the pursuit of the player’s signature, as per the Daily Mail.

The report adds that Chelsea planning to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of his deal.

The West Londoners does not wish to repeat the scenario that occurred with defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen last summer, where they risked losing the players on a free transfer. This is especially true for Mount, as his sale could aid the club in adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.