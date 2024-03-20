Barcelona pondering a summer move for Lazar Samardzic

Barcelona’s interest in 22-year-old Lazar Samardzic from Udinese signals their intent to bolster their midfield with young talent.

The German-born Serbian midfielder has impressed in Serie A, showcasing his abilities as a dynamic and creative player.

Having progressed through German clubs before making his mark at Udinese, Samardzic’s rise has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona eyeing him as a long-term asset.

With Oriol Romeu likely departing and Ilkay Gundogan seen as a short-term solution, Barcelona sees Samardzic’s €35 million release clause as a reasonable investment.

However, competition for Samardzic is fierce, with Inter Milan and Napoli also keen on securing his services. Barcelona will need to move decisively to secure the young midfielder, given his potential and affordability.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the race for Lazar Samardzic’s signature promises to be an intriguing storyline in the football transfer market.