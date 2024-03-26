Real Madrid Eyeing Boca Juniors’ defender Aaron Anselmino

Real Madrid’s reported interest in 18-year-old Argentine defensive talent Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors signifies the club’s focus on bolstering their defensive options. Anselmino’s rise through Boca Juniors’ ranks and his impressive performances have caught the attention of major clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Real Madrid pursuit of Anselmino aligns with their strategy of rejuvenating the squad with young talent. With experienced defenders like David Alaba and Nacho approaching the latter stages of their careers, securing a promising centre-back like Anselmino could provide long-term stability to their defence alongside Eder Militao.

On the other hand, Manchester United’s interest in Anselmino reflects their need for defensive reinforcements, especially with uncertainties surrounding Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans. Anselmino’s potential arrival could inject youth and quality into United’s backline.

Real Madrid’s simultaneous pursuit of Franco Mastantuono underscores their continued focus on scouting and acquiring top talent from South America, further showcasing their commitment to building for the future. It remains to be seen how these transfer pursuits unfold as the summer window approaches, but Anselmino’s emergence as a target for two European giants highlights his immense potential and value in the market.