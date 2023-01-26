Brighton & Hove Albion considering move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 29-year-old has contributed 18 goals and 15 assists in 143 appearances for the Reds.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a recent run of games, the Merseyside outfit have decided against extending his current deal, which runs until June 2023.



The recent arrival of Cody Gakpo could affect Oxlade-Chamberlain’s playing time, and the Englishman will fall further down the pecking order.

As a result, He will leave Anfield when his contract expires in the summer, although there has been rumours that the midfielder could depart in January.

According to The Daily Mail, Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly made an approach to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, as they look to strengthen their squad after Leandro Trossard left the Seagulls for Arsenal.

Brighton could face fierce competition for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s signature, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the situation.