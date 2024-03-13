West Ham United plot summer move for Tosin Adarabioyo

West Ham United are reportedly keeping an eye on Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo with a view to making a move in the summer.

Despite Fulham’s efforts to retain Adarabioyo, his departure seems inevitable as the season draws to a close. Tottenham’s prior interest in January indicates the quality he offers, but their recent acquisition may have shifted their focus. Still, West Ham remain keen on bolstering their defensive ranks.

Adarabioyo’s rejection of a new deal at the Cottagers signifies his readiness for a new challenge, attracting attention from clubs like Liverpool. His impressive performances under Marco Silva have undoubtedly raised his stock, making him a sought-after asset in the upcoming transfer market.

For West Ham, securing Adarabioyo on a free transfer could address looming defensive concerns, especially with uncertainties surrounding the futures of Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd. The potential acquisition could provide both quality and financial benefits for the club, potentially enabling further signings.

However, competition from other clubs, including those offering European football, poses a challenge. Nevertheless, West Ham’s pursuit reflects their ambition to strengthen and compete at the highest level, setting the stage for an intriguing transfer saga in the coming months.