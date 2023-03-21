Chelsea keen on Andre Onana?

Chelsea are reportedly considering a bold move to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The current first-choice goalkeeper is Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Edouard Mendy serving as his backup. However, the Senegal international has not played since the World Cup for various reasons, and it is believed that he may be sold in the summer.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are eager to bring Onana over from Nerazzurri and may use Mendy as a bargaining chip in the deal.

Onana has been in excellent form for the Italian outfit, but the Cameroonian has aspirations of playing in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Inter would be willing to entertain the idea of selling the 26-year-old stopper. While the Serie A outfit have a good relationship with Chelsea, they may not be willing to part with him easily.

If Inter do agree to a transfer, they could demand a fee of up to €50 million, even if Mendy is included in the deal.