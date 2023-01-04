Chelsea keen on Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina?

Chelsea have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina in the January transfer window.

Numerous reports are suggesting that Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez is likely to join the Blues over the coming days in a deal worth in excess of €120m.

However, the West Londoners are allegedly interested in adding a new option at right-back before the end of the month.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea have “explored” the possibility of signing the World Cup winner Molina.

The 24-year-old has played a starring role for Argentina in Qatar, contributing one goal and one assist – helping his country lift the Jules Rimet trophy for the first time since 1986.

While the defender is a regular at Wanda Metropolitano As things stand, Los Rojiblancos are unlikely to consider the sale of him unless Chelsea are willing to pay over the odds.

Molina is contracted to Atletico Madrid until 2027.