Man United plot January move for Olivier Giroud

Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud in the current transfer window.

According to The Times, Milan striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a candidate for the Red Devils as they have been in search of an out-and-out number nine.

The Frenchman has been impressive for the Serie A outfit and has scored five goals in 13 matches this term.

With plenty of experience under his belt, the 36-year-old could prove to be a definite outlet of goals for United.

The veteran striker has six months left on his contract but the Rossoneri are unlikely to offer him fresh terms and it is suggested he could be on his way to the MLS next summer.