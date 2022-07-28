FA Community Shield: Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Who will claim the first cup of this season?

Just 63 days after they were beaten by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool meet reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield (CS) at Leicester’s King Power Stadium. With both sides expected to challenge on all fronts again this term, they’ll want to claim the first silverware of what will be a long and demanding season. You can follow the live score on Flashscore.

Only Arsenal and Manchester United have won or shared this trophy more often than Liverpool (15 times) but their last win came back in 2006, subsequently losing twice on penalties including to Man City in 2019. With new signings Darwin Núñez and Fábio Carvalho impressing in pre-season, offsetting the departure of Sadio Mané, the Reds look in good shape to lay down an early marker.

Manager Jürgen Klopp will be happy to have his first-choice backline available for a potential meeting with City’s headline summer arrival, Erling Haaland, who will add an extra attacking dimension to a team that scored 150 competitive goals last term! Boss Pep Guardiola has also boosted his squad by signing Kalvin Phillips and Julián Álvarez as the Cityzens aim for their first CS win since 2019.