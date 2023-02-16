Fenerbahce plot summer move for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Fenerbahce.

The 21-year-old has had all criminal charges against him dropped, and is now able to resume his football career. However, it remains unclear whether he will be able to do so at Old Trafford.

Currently, the Red Devils are conducting an internal investigation into the matter. This process is expected to take a long time, and there are suggestions that the youngster may not play for the remainder of the season.

In January 2022, the England international was apprehended on allegations of rape and assault made by a woman. Subsequently, he was arrested again on accusations of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

The forward was also confronting charges of attempted rape, participating in controlling and coercive behaviour, and committing assault causing bodily harm.

According to reports, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly discussed with Greenwood. However, there are rumours of a significant division within the club regarding his potential return.

There has been speculation of a potential move overseas, and Turkish football club Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in acquiring him, as per Fotospor.

The report suggests that the Istanbul-based club are monitoring the situation closely and considering the prospect of signing Greenwood later this year.

Greenwood has scored 35 goals and registered 12 assists in 129 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.