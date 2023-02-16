Bayern Munich interested in Marcus Rashford

Bayern Munich have reportedly identified Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to replace Harry Kane, if the Bavarians fails to secure the services of Tottenham Hotspur star.

Despite a significant decline in form during the 2021-22 campaign, there were doubts about Rashford’s future at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the club’s manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his intention to continue collaborating with the Englishman, who has enjoyed a fantastic resurgence with the Red Devils this season.

Rashford has scored 21 goals and registered eight assists, with 12 of those goals coming from 23 Premier League games this season.

He possesses a contract until the end of this season, but the Mancunian giants are exercised their option to extend it by a year, which now runs until the summer of 2024.

Although Rashford’s current contract runs until the end of the next season, United are keen to extend his deal in the long-term, and discussions are currently underway to make this happen.

However, if negotiations stall and no agreement is reached, Bayern Munich might attempt to sign the England international in the summer, according to reports from Bild via Goal.

The Bundesliga giants are searching for a permanent replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in the summer after spending eight prolific years at the Allianz Arena.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has also been linked with a move to Munich, with the English skipper set to become a free agent in 2024 and rumours about his future are intensifying.

Rashford has made 337 appearances for Man United, scoring 114 goals and providing 65 assists.