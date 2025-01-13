Fulham eye Liverpool’s Wataru Endo

Fulham are reportedly interested in securing the services of Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo during the winter transfer window. According to CaughtOffside, the Japanese international has attracted interest from multiple clubs, with the Cottagers emerging as potential suitors.

Wataru Endo’s Liverpool Journey

Jurgen Klopp brought Endo to Anfield in the summer of 2023 as a stopgap solution in the defensive midfield role. Despite delivering commendable performances, Endo has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, particularly under new manager Arne Slot. The Dutch tactician has limited Endo’s first-team opportunities, leaving the 31-year-old frustrated with his game time.

Fulham’s Interest in Endo

Fulham are closely monitoring Endo’s situation and view him as an ideal candidate to reinforce their midfield. With the Cottagers looking to strengthen their squad for the season’s second half, the experienced midfielder could bring quality and depth to Marco Silva’s setup.

Liverpool’s Dilemma

Liverpool face a tough decision regarding Endo’s future. While his versatility and experience could be vital for the Reds in their title pursuits, keeping an unsettled player might not be ideal. Reports suggest that a fee in the region of €12-15 million could tempt Liverpool to sell.

If Endo departs, Liverpool would need to secure a suitable replacement to maintain squad depth and prevent over-reliance on players like Ryan Gravenberch. For Fulham, landing Endo could be a game-changer as they aim to climb higher in the Premier League standings.