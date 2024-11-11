Man City line up £50m January move for Martin Zubimendi

Manchester City are reportedly ready to invest over £50 million to bring the Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi to the Premier League.

Zubimendi, who is known for his composure, ball-winning ability, and playmaking skills, has been a pivotal figure in La Liga and could be exactly what City need to strengthen their midfield depth.

The 25-year-old Spaniard was linked with Liverpool earlier this season but opted to stay at Sociedad. Now, with City facing Rodri’s absence due to a ligament injury, they are more motivated than ever to add a quality controller who can complement their dominant style.

Under Pep Guardiola, Zubimendi would have the opportunity to elevate his game further, joining one of the world’s top clubs with a remarkable trophy-winning culture.

This move could benefit both sides, as City seek to bolster their chances for continued success, while Zubimendi could embrace a new challenge on one of football’s biggest stages.