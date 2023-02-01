Man City weighing up summer move for James Maddison?

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

City’s duo Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are both out of contract at the end of the season, the Premier League champions have begun their search for new midfielders.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City have identified James Maddison as a potential transfer target for the summer transfer window.

The England international looks set to remain with the Foxes until the end of the season, but there was speculation surrounding his future at the King Power Stadium during the summer transfer window.

The report adds that a number of clubs have also enquired about Maddison’s availability during the current transfer window.

Maddison has scored seven goals and registered four assists in 16 competitive appearances for Leicester this season.

The midfielder will see his contract at the King Power Stadium expire at the end of next season.