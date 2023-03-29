Man United considering £80m move for Harry Kane

Manchester United have allegedly earmarked Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane as their top summer transfer targets.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Tottenham as a free agent at the end of next season.

However, Spurs are eager to keep their all-time top goalscorer on their roster and are pushing to negotiate a new deal with him. Currently, talks between Kane and Tottenham are believed to be in the early stages, with the striker’s focus on ending the season positively.

Reports suggest that the Lilywhites are even willing to continue negotiations into the final year of Kane’s contract, risking the possibility of him leaving for free in less than 18 months.

However, Tottenham’s determination to keep the England international could be put to the test this summer, as Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the highly-rated striker.

The Daily Star reports that Man United CEO Richard Arnold has given the green light for an approach to be made, and Erik ten Hag has identified Kane as his top target for the summer.

United are reportedly prepared to offer £80m to lure Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur, and it is claimed that Kane views Old Trafford as his preferred destination for a summer move, in spite of interest from Chelsea and Barcelona as well.

Kane has scored 271 goals and registered 63 assists in 425 matches for Tottenham.