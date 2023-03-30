Liverpool weighing up summer move for Evan Ndicka?

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka as a potential transfer target.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is expected to make significant changes to his squad during the summer transfer window as the Reds have struggled to feature in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The German tactician has acknowledged that alterations are needed in midfield, and players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may depart on free transfers.

Additionally, Klopp is likely to make notable additions to the defence, either at right-back or centre-back, due to several poor performances. According to The Mirror, a potential move for Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka has emerged as an option for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Although the 23-year-old is primarily known as a central defender, he has occasionally played at left-back during his career.

The Frenchman has spent the last four years with Frankfurt. Notably, he played a crucial role in Frankfurt’s Europa League victory last season, featuring in 11 matches throughout the tournament.

Ndicka has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists from 174 appearances for Frankfurt.