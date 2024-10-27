Man United set sights on Richard Rios

Manchester United’s interest in Richard Rios could be a transformative move for their midfield as they aim for a January strengthening spree. The Colombian international showcased stellar form at Copa America 2024, where he played an integral role in Colombia’s run to the final.

His box-to-box abilities and dynamic presence have not gone unnoticed, with Erik ten Hag reportedly seeing Rios as an ideal addition to the Red Devils’ midfield—especially to complement their summer signing, Manuel Ugarte.

Although United initially passed on Rios due to a €30 million valuation, recent reports indicate Palmeiras might accept a reduced fee around €20 million. This lowered price has spurred interest from other clubs, notably Fulham, but United could be leading the pack with Ten Hag’s long-term vision in mind.

If secured, Rios would not only add depth but also inject energy and versatility, qualities that United’s midfield currently lacks. With the January window nearing, Ten Hag and United’s management seem poised to make the 24-year-old Colombian a priority, hoping his addition will bolster their pursuit of both domestic and European success.