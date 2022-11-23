Man United weighing up move for Cody Gakpo?

Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window.

Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are allegedly exploring the possibility of sacking the Portugal international.

Whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is sacked or sold by United, head coach Erik Ten Hag will be keen to bring in a replacement during the midway point of the campaign.

Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo was strongly linked with a potential switch to Old Trafford last summer.

The 23-year-old has made an electric start to the 2022-23 campaign, contributing 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances for the Dutch outfit across all competitions, including 21 goals in just 14 Eredivisie matches.

The 20-time English champions opted against recruiting the Dutchman towards the end of the summer window and instead splashed around £85m on Antony from Ajax.

However, 90min reports that Erik Ten Hag’s side could reignite their interest in Gakpo in January as they seek to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is believed, however, that Man United could face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Leeds United for Gakpo’s signature.

Gakpo has a contract at PSV until the summer of 2026.