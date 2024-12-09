Manchester United considering Big Money move for Marc Guehi

Manchester United’s reported interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi highlights their defensive concerns this season. The 24-year-old English international has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders, attracting interest from top clubs, including United. Spanish outlet Fichajes suggests the Red Devils are preparing a €40 million bid, but the valuation might test Palace’s resolve, especially given their previous rejection of a larger offer from Newcastle.

For Manchester United, strengthening their backline is critical. Injuries and inconsistency have left Erik ten Hag’s side vulnerable, and Guehi’s Premier League experience could provide an immediate upgrade. His composure, tactical intelligence, and ball-playing ability align well with the demands at Old Trafford.

For Guehi, a move to a Champions League-chasing club like United could be the next step in his career trajectory. However, United’s European qualification prospects might influence his decision.

At €40 million, Guehi would be a bargain considering his age and potential. Whether Palace agrees to sell remains uncertain, but securing Guehi could solidify United’s defence and help reignite their quest for major trophies. The saga will surely be one to watch as the January window approaches.