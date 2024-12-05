Real Madrid eyeing Gabriel Magalhaes swoop

Gabriel Magalhaes is emerging as a key target for Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his defensive options. The 26-year-old Brazilian has become a mainstay in Arsenal’s backline since his move from LOSC Lille in 2020, earning widespread recognition as one of the top defenders in the game. His performances this season, including four goals in 19 appearances, underline his value to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Real Madrid’s defensive woes have been exacerbated by injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, along with Nacho’s departure in the summer. Gabriel’s profile—defensive solidity, leadership, and ball-playing ability—ticks all the boxes for Los Blancos, who are desperate for reinforcements.

However, prying him away from the Emirates won’t be straightforward. With his contract running until 2027, Arsenal are in no rush to sell and have reportedly slapped a €100 million price tag on the centre-back. Arteta is keen to retain the core of his squad, especially with the Gunners mounting a serious challenge for silverware.

While Real Madrid’s interest is genuine, Arsenal hold all the cards in this potential transfer saga, and Gabriel’s departure appears unlikely unless a monumental offer is tabled.