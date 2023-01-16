Manchester United still interested in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Manchester United reportedly still hold an interest in signing Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber, according to The Sun.

Man United head coach Erik ten Hag instructed the scouting team to keep an eye on the 21-year-old defender, who was on the verge of completing a switch to the Premier League.

The Red Devils’ current defensive line is quite extensive but Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford come under scrutiny as the Englishman has fallen down the pecking order and has had very limited game time.

The 29-year-old could be sold in the summer while Raphael Varane’s injury concerns remain a concern. So an additional defender at the club will always be welcome and Timber’s flexibility would be a bonus if he joins the Mancunian giants.

The Eredivisie giants already sold both Lisandro Martinez and Antony to Manchester United and Jurrien Timber could be the next player to join them.

Timbe won’t come on the cheap for the Red Devils, as the Dutchman has a contract in Amsterdam until June 2025.