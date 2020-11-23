Matteo Guendouzi takes a swipe at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Matteo Guendouzi has taken a swipe at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after his summer loan move to Hertha Berlin.

The 21-year-old said he needed to depart the Gunners to have fun, having been frustrated by the lack of opportunities at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish boss dropped him from the squad due to his lack of professionalism. He clashed with Neal Maupay after a 2-1 loss to Brighton in June.

The France U21 international failed to regain Arteta’s faith, even though he avoided punishment from the Football Association for grabbing his fellow countryman Maupay by the throat at the final whistle, and he finally headed to Hertha Berlin on loan in October.

Since moving to Germany, the Frenchman has racked up three appearances in the Bundesliga, with the 21-year-old making his latest appearance for Bruno Labbadia’s side in the 5-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“I needed to have fun on the pitch, to regain confidence and that’s what Hertha offers me. It really is a choice I made,” He told Telefoot.

“In the space of two seasons, I have played more than 80 games with Arsenal.

“When you play less, you start to think and it hurts.”

Guendouzi began his career at the academy of PSG before joining Lorient in 2014 where he clocked up 30 senior appearances.

He landed a move to Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and earned 82 appearances in all competitions, with five assists and one goal to his name.