Newcastle United eyeing Sergio Ramos swoop

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for 38-year-old defender Sergio Ramos to strengthen their defence.

The Magpies are said to be prepared to offer him an 18-month contract with a weekly salary of approximately £105,000.

Ramos, a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, brings extensive experience and leadership to the table. His potential addition could address Newcastle’s defensive vulnerabilities, especially with centre-back Sven Botman sidelined for several months.

However, Ramos has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer, where he might command higher wages. This could influence his decision, as he may opt for a more lucrative offer or wait for the MLS season to commence in February 2025.

Newcastle’s ambition and financial resources make them a compelling option for Ramos. If he adapts quickly to the Premier League, his experience could be invaluable in bolstering the club’s defensive lineup.