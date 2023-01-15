Newcastle United keeping tabs on Nathan Lowe

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on a deal for 17-year-old starlet Nathan Lowe from Stoke City, according to The Daily Mail.

The Magpies’ new youth recruitment chief Paul Midgley is on the hunt for new young talents around and has identified Lowe as a best possible option.

The teenager, who has represented England at the youth level, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Potters.

Lowe is held in high regard at the club and put pen to a paper on a three-year contract only last year.

Stoke will be reluctant to lose one of their key prospects, although the temptation of the Premier League could put them in a tough position if any lucrative offer arrives either in January or the summer.