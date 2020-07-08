Real Madrid consider fresh bid for Paul Pogba?

Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The midfielder’s future at Old Trafford looked uncertain due to his inconsistency and injuries that largely kept him out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, but now he is starting to show his best form for the Red Devils.

According to Get French Football News, the Bernabeu manager Zinedine Zidane is ready to renew his bid to lure the 2018 World Cup winner.

The Frenchman has been widely tipped to leave Old Trafford since last summer when he said it would be “a dream” to play for Real Madrid.

The report suggests that Madrid are keen on highly-rated Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga, but L’Équipe suggests that Los Blancos are prepared to wait for the 17-year-old midfielder, and are instead focused on trying to lure Pogba this summer.

The Spanish giants have been keen on landing the 27-year-old for the last few years, with PSG and Juventus have also expressed an interest.

Pogba has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021.