Real Madrid eyeing move for Manuel Locatelli

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.

Reports suggest that the Spanish champions are looking for a defensive attacker in the transfer window, and the Italy international is among their preferred choices.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti holds a great deal of admiration for Locatelli and desires his presence at the club.

The 25-year-old has displayed remarkable skills in recent seasons, gaining significant attention after his noteworthy performance at UEFA Euro 2020. Many clubs have been keeping a close eye on him since then.

In the summer of 2021, the Bianconeri secured a two-year loan deal with Sassuolo to acquire the Italian. The loan agreement is set to terminate in the summer of 2023.

Locatelli has made 69 appearances for the Turin-based club. His preferred position is as a defensive midfielder, but he is also capable of playing as a central midfielder.

This versatility would offer Ancelotti several options in terms of tactics and team selection.