Man United step up Yassine Bounou pursuit

Manchester United have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Yassine Bounou as they attempt to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

As per Fichajes, Bounou continues to be on the Red Devils’ radar as they evaluate their options ahead of the upcoming transfer window. With uncertainty surrounding David De Gea’s future, Man United are revamping their interest in the Moroccan, who is valued at €50 million.

The 20-time English champions will begin the second phase of squad building under Erik ten Hag, with significant funds allocated to strengthen several areas. One of the positions under consideration for reinforcement is the No.1 goalkeeper spot, which has been occupied by De Gea for over a decade.

The Spaniard’s contract at Old Trafford expires in 2023, and while talks of a new deal have circulated, the Mancunian giants are also exploring other options to solidify the position for the future.

Earlier last month, reports indicated that Man United had initiated talks with Bounou regarding a possible transfer, but Sevilla were not willing to allow the 31-year-old stopper to depart.

Bounou has a deal at the Andalusian outfit until 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed an interest in the Morocco international, as manager Antonio Conte seeks a high-quality replacement for Hugo Lloris.