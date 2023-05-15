Real Madrid weighing up €30m move for Gabri Veiga

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo for €30 million.

Madrid Xtra reports that Los Blancos are keen to acquire Veiga’s services and are only willing to pay €30 million for the midfielder. If the deal goes through in the summer transfer window, the Spanish giants plans to loan him out.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made significant progress during his breakthrough season with Celta Vigo. Although he made his first-team debut two and a half years ago, it took him some time to adapt to Balaidos. However, the youngster has now established himself as one of the best young midfielders in La Liga this season.

This term, Veiga has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. As a result, several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona, have expressed interest in the Spaniard. However, Real Madrid may be his most likely destination in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are interested in signing Veiga for a fee of €30 million. To help Veiga gain experience, Los Blancos plan to loan him out immediately.

While Veiga has a release clause worth €40 million in his contract, it remains unclear if Celta Vigo will agree to sell him for €30 million.