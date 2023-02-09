Tottenham Hotspur join Barcelona in race for Marcelo Brozovic?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to lock horns with Barcelona over the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The 30-year-old joined Nerazzurri from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, and has since gone on to make 303 appearances for the Italian giants, contributing 30 goals and 37 assists.

The Croatia international was strongly linked with a move away from the Serie A outfit in recent seasons, before the midfielder signed a new deal with Nerazzurri in March 2022.

Although Brozovic has deal at Inter until June 2026, but his future is now being called into question.

According to InterLive.it, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Croatian in the summer transfer window.

However, Tottenham could face fierce competition from Barcelona, who are also mulling over a summer move for the midfielder.