Liverpool lining up move for Jarrad Branthwaite?

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly the subject of interest from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are going through one of their toughest seasons to date, occupying 10th place in the Premier League table.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have set their sights on a deal for Branthwaite who plays for Eredivisie side PSV, on loan from Everton.

The 20-year-old defender has been provided with regular game time, racking up 10 starts and seven substitute appearances in Eredivisie and European fixtures.

However, it has been reported that the youngster will generate widespread interest in his signature once he has returned to Goodison Park from the Netherlands.

The report adds that Manchester United and AS Roma are also thought to be weighing up move for the England Under-20 international.

Branthwaite has a deal at Everton until the summer of 2025.