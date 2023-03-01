Tottenham Hotspur want Alex Meret

Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring the situation of Alex Meret at Napoli, with the Premier League outfit keen to sign him as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

With some underwhelming performances, Lloris may have reached the end of his tenure in north London, prompting manager Antonio Conte’s interest in the Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret as a potential replacement.

Due to several high-profile errors leading to goals, Lloris has cost Spurs several points this season. This has led to a loss of momentum in their bid for the title earlier in the season, and there are concerns that a top-four finish may be at risk as the mistakes continue.

Conte is reportedly keen to remove Lloris from the club, with his departure in the summer appearing likely. The North Londoners have compiled a list of potential replacements for the veteran goalkeeper, including Illan Meslier of Leeds United and Robert Sanchez of Brighton.

Recent reports suggested that an agreement was imminent with Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir, who will become a free agent in the summer. However, even if Tottenham secures the Turkish star’s signature, there is no guarantee that he will be their next No.1 goalkeeper.

According to Calcio Napoli, Tottenham will be in the market for a top-tier goalkeeper to replace Lloris. One player who has caught their attention is Napoli’s Alex Meret, who may be enticed by the prospect of playing in the Premier League next season.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form for the Italian outfit this season, conceding just 15 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets in 24 Serie A appearances. His exceptional performances to attract interest from multiple clubs when the season concludes.

The Italy international is contracted to Napoli until 2024, with an option to extend for another season.