Liverpool lead race to sign Mason Mount

Liverpool have reportedly entered pole position in the race to complete a deal for Chelsea star Mason Mount, according to Daily Mirror.

The Reds are the front-runners to acquire Mount’s services during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has put his future at Stamford Bridge in jeopardy following the collapse of contract talks and his increasing salary demands.

Chelsea’s recent signing of multiple young talents in January has put them under the scrutiny of the FFP. Graham Potter has encountered difficulties in managing such a large squad, which could prompt the club to initiate some sales to stabilise their finances. This could lead to several homegrown players being put up for transfer.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, and Trevoh Chalobah have all emerged from Chelsea’s academy and hold considerable market value. Offloading these players could significantly benefit the club’s financial status.

However, the most notable transfer that could occur is that of Mason Mount, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

According to reports, Mount is seeking a substantial wage increase and has made it clear that he does not want to sign lengthy contracts similar to those offered to new Chelsea recruits. This has resulted in a deadlock between the player and the club, with contract negotiations expected to be postponed until the summer.

During this time, the England international will approach the final year of his current deal, which could prompt interested clubs to pursue him.

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in acquiring Mount’s services, as manager Jurgen Klopp seeks to add a player of his caliber to the squad.

The Reds may make significant changes to their midfield to usher in a new era at Anfield, as they have struggled to maintain their relevance this season.

Similar to Chelsea, Liverpool face a challenging task of finishing in the top four, and the possibility of signing Mount has been circulating in the media for some time. If the situation between Mount and Chelsea remains unresolved, a transfer could be on the cards.