AC Milan eyeing move for Joao Cancelo

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan.

The Portugal international has fallen down the pecking order since the return from the World Cup break.

The Sun reports that Milan are aware of Cancelo’s situation and contemplating to find out whether a move for the 28-year-old is possible.

The Portuguese is contracted to Man City until 2027, after the full-back signed an extension 12 months ago, so any bid would have to be significant in order to tempt the Premier League champions to sell.

The full-back has a wealth of Serie A experience after representing Inter Milan and Juventus before his move to England, and the Rossoneri have a good relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Cancelo, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid – has made 26 appearances so far this season for the Citizens in all competitions, contributing two goals and five assists.