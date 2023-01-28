Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier signs new contract until 2025

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has committed his future to the club after signing a new one-year contract that promises to keep him at St James’ Park until 2025.

The 32-year-old joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 and has been a consistent performer for the Premier League club.

He has scored three goals and registered six assists from 33 matches for the Tyneside outfit.

“I’m absolutely delighted that I’ve extended my contract here. I’ve got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my teammates,” the England international told the official Newcastle website.

“When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome and I want to help the club achieve great things. It’s a positive moment for us players in the club and there’s nowhere I’d rather be.”

Trippier has played the full 90 minutes in each of the club’s last six top flight matches, during which time Eddie Howe’s side have not conceded a single goal.

Newcastle United remain in the top four position in the second half of the season, sitting third in the Premier League table with 39 points.