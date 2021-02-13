AC Milan Willing to Pay 30 Million Euros to Have Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz











AC Milan forward Brahim Diaz has impressed while he was on a free transfer at San Siro. The world is currently waiting to see if the Liga giants Real Madrid will consider him as an integral part of the team. According to reports, Milan have revealed that it is willing to pay as high as 30 million Euros to acquire the Spaniard.

This came in the wake of the positive impacts that the 21-year-old striker has had during his loan with the Serie A outfit. Reports have it that Milan's management are very interested in making the temporary loan a permanent move, which they plan to discuss with Madrid. Suffice to mention that AC Milan does not have a purchase option but they are willing to discuss the transfer with Real Madrid.

How Brahim Diaz has Performed at AC Milan

In September of 2020, Diaz moved to Milan on loan. He has become an important part of the team, having made a total of 25 appearances in all competitions. He also scored four goals and registered two assists. It is important to mention that he missed two of Milan’s games as a result of an injury. Throughout his stay with AC Milan, he has participated in games and completed seventeen dribbles in Series A. This is a huge number considering that he only played for about 700 minutes in total.

Why Real Madrid Loaned Brahim Diaz Out to MC Milan

In January of 2019, Diaz moved from Manchester City to join Real Madrid. His appearances during his first two seasons were very scanty as he was only sparingly used during this period at the club. He made 21 appearances during his stay. When the club got wind of the upcoming attack of the Zinedine Zidane’s side with the likes of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Lucas Vazquez, it decided to give Brahim more exposure.

In September of 2020, the team decided to ship him out on a loan to AC Milan with the belief that he will gain more exposure with one of the top leagues in Europe. Well, now that Milan has had a taste of the young player, it seems they are ready to fight for him and retain him.

Final Notes

With AC Milan willing to pay as much as thirty million Euros for Diaz, it seems that Real Madrid will have to make up their mind whether or not they are going to keep the young star or sell him out for a profit. Every fan is on the lookout waiting to see how the drama unfolds. It is not likely that any decision will be reached immediately and the waiting may pan until March. Whatever the decision may be, Braham Diaz has a bright future and many clubs are surely noticing the growth.