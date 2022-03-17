Ajax retain interest in signing Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn is still a target for the Dutch champions Ajax, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Ajax were strongly linked with the Netherlands international in January, but a move did not materialise with the attacker still at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 24-year-old racked up 23 appearances for Tottenham during the 2021-22 campaign, contributing three goals and two assists.

The Italian giants AC Milan continue to be strongly linked with Bergwijn, who still has more than three years left on his contract in North London.

However, the aforementioned report suggest that there is also still interest from Ajax, with the Eredivisie outfit ready to consider another move at the end of the campaign.

Tottenham value him in the region of €30m, although it remain uncertain whether Erik ten Hag’s side would be prepared to pay that fee for his services.

Bergwijn has contributed seven goals and 10 assists in 74 appearances for Tottenham since his move from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020.