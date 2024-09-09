Ali Sahin Yilmaz on Man Utd’s radar in surprise swoop

Manchester United appear to be looking beyond immediate reinforcements and are now eyeing Trabzonspor rising star Ali Sahin Yilmaz.

According to reports, the Red Devils scouts were present during Turkey’s Under-20 match against England, where Yilmaz impressed despite the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

The 20-year-old has yet to break into Trabzonspor’s first team, although he has featured in friendly matches and been included in matchday squads this season. His performances at the youth level, however, have clearly caught Man United’s attention, with scouts sending back glowing reports.

Although no formal approach has been made, Man United’s keen interest in nurturing young talent could see them move for Yilmaz in the near future. Given their recent defensive signings of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Noussair Mazraoui, adding a promising centre-back like Yilmaz could further solidify United’s long-term plans.