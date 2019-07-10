Arsenal and Man United make Mario Lemina enquiry

Arsenal and Manchester United have both expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Southampton record signing Mario Lemina this summer, according to The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro.

The Premier League duo are keeping tabs on the Gabon international in the summer transfer window.

The report states that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is willing to sell the 25-year-old midfielder this summer to raise funds at St Mary’s.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is thought to be interested in signing a new playmaker to his squad following Aaron Ramsey’s move to Italian champions Juventus.

The Red Devils are also looking for a replacement for Paul Pogba in case the Frenchman leaves the Old Trafford for a new challenge.

Lemina moved to the Saints from Juventus in 2017.

The Gabonese has scored once in 49 appearances across all competitions during his spell at St Mary’s.