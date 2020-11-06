Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur set to lock horns over transfer of Mexican midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly slug it out over the summer for Cruz Azul winger Orbelin Pineda.

The 24-year-old midfielder has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 68 appearances for the Liga MX outfit.

According to 90min, scouts from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been closely monitoring the performances of the Mexican as they consider making offers in the next summer transfer window.

The report, though, claims that the Premier League duo could face fierce competition from the likes of Wolves, Everton, Ajax and FC Porto if they were to make a move.

Pineda is contracted to Cruz Azul until December 2021.