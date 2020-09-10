Arsenal considering fresh bid for Houssem Aouar

September 10, 2020 Arsenal, France, Ligue 1, Lyon, Premier League 0

Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in preparing a fresh bid for the Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners are believed to have had an initial bid of £31.2m knocked back for the Frenchman, who is said to be valued at around £54m.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League giants remain desperate to land the 22-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

The North London outfit are now preparing an improved bid, it is suggested, but the Ligue 1 outfit will not agree on any sort of swap deal.

Arsenal begin their Premier League season this weekend with a trip to Fulham.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2011-2020 Football Extras