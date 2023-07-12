Arsenal join Chelsea and Spurs in Pursuit of Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga

Arsenal have entered the race alongside Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

The 21-year-old had an impressive breakout season in La Liga, notching up 11 goals and four assists in 36 appearances while showcasing his versatility in both central and attacking midfield roles.

Veiga’s performances have attracted the attention of these three English clubs, with Chelsea and Spurs closely monitoring him for some time. However, the Gunners have now joined the fray and are showing fresh interest in the youngster.

Although Veiga has a release clause of €40 million in his contract, Celta Vigo are open to negotiating a slightly lower fee for the Spanish playmaker. Earlier reports indicated that Veiga expressed a desire to work with Mikel Arteta, but it remains uncertain whether the club will make a formal offer.

Arsenal’s recent acquisition of Kai Havertz from Chelsea suggests that they may not pursue Veiga further, especially with promising young midfielder Fabio Vieira already in their ranks.