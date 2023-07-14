Everton in talks to sign Anthony Elanga

Everton have reportedly entered negotiations with Manchester United to acquire the youngster Anthony Elanga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside outfit had previously expressed interest in securing Elanga on loan in January, but their plans were thwarted by manager Erik ten Hag’s concerns about the club’s atmosphere.

However, it seems that Everton’s persistence has paid off, as talks have now shifted towards a potential permanent deal for the Swedish forward. While Nottingham Forest are also considering a proposal for the 21-year-old striker.

Everton’s Initial Interest:

Back in January, Everton expressed a keen desire to secure the services of Elanga on a loan deal. However, their aspirations were dashed when manager Erik ten Hag intervened, expressing reservations about the tense atmosphere surrounding the club’s relegation battle. In an effort to protect Elanga from unnecessary pressure, ten Hag vetoed the loan move, ensuring the young talent remained at Old Trafford.

Current Negotiations:

Fast forward to the present, and it appears that Everton’s interest in Elanga has not waned. In fact, negotiations have now shifted towards a potential permanent transfer. The Toffees have opened discussions with the Red Devils, aiming to finalise a deal that would bring the highly regarded Swedish forward to Goodison Park. While there is competition from Nottingham Forest, Everton are widely considered the favourites to secure Elanga’s services.

Dyche’s Assurance of Game Time:

Recent reports suggest that Everton manager Sean Dyche personally spoke with the youngster earlier this year. Dyche has assured Elanga of regular game time should he opt for a move to Everton. This pledge could prove decisive in swaying Elanga’s decision, as securing consistent playing opportunities is undoubtedly crucial for the young player’s development.

The Financial Aspect:

It’s worth noting that Everton are currently facing financial difficulties due to their past overspending. As a result, the club is exercising caution in their approach to transfers. Manchester United values Elanga at around £17 million, and Everton might propose a structured payment plan, with a portion of the fee paid upfront and the rest in performance-based add-ons. This cautious financial strategy aligns with Everton’s aim to stabilise their financial situation while still making astute additions to their squad.