West Ham United close in on signing Wes Foderingham

West Ham United are reportedly set to sign Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has been a reliable presence for the Blades since his arrival from Rangers in July 2020, amassing 112 appearances for the club. Despite the January signing of Ivo Grbic from Atletico Madrid, Foderingham retained his spot as the first-choice keeper for the 2023-24 season, playing 30 Premier League games.

Sheffield United, however, struggled throughout the campaign, finishing last with just 16 points, resulting in their relegation to the Championship. Foderingham’s contract expires at the end of June, paving the way for a free transfer to West Ham. This move offers Foderingham another shot at Premier League football, despite managing just one clean sheet in his last season.

At West Ham, Foderingham is expected to take on a different role, likely as a third-choice goalkeeper, providing backup to Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski. This comes as the Hammers part ways with 23-year-old keeper Joseph Anang.

Additionally, West Ham are undergoing significant changes, with Julen Lopetegui taking over as manager from David Moyes. The club are also looking to bolster their defence, with Flamengo’s Fabricio Bruno reportedly close to joining on a five-year deal.