Arsenal planning move for Wolves centre-back Willy Boly?

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, according to The Sun.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has witnessed his backline under-perform in the ongoing season.

The report suggests that their struggles could lead to an approach for Willy Boly, who has been impressive at Molineux since 2017.

The centre-back joined Wolves from FC Porto in 2017 and scored a late winner in Europa League

While Wolves are reluctant to sell one of his key assets, the 28-year-old defender has less than two years left on his contract, potentially putting the Wanderers in a position where they will have to consider offers ahead of next season.

The Ivory Coast international has made 91 starts in all competitions for the Midlands outfit.